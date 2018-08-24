D-Street Buzz: Metals shine led by Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel; Pfizer zooms 12%, hits fresh 52-week high

The Indian market continues to trade in the red this Friday afternoon with the Nifty down 24 points and trading at 11,558. The Sensex on the other hand is trading lower by 79 points and is trading at 38,257.

At 14:30 hrs, Nifty metal is the outperforming sector, up 1 percent led by Hindustan Zinc and JSW Steel which are up 2-3 percent followed by Vedanta, Nalco and Welspun Corp.

Nifty pharma long with PSU banks have regained some lost grounds. The stocks which are trading lower include names like Sun Pharma, Cipla and Cadila Healthcare from the pharma space while Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Canara Bank.

From the private banking space, ICICI Bank shed 2 percent and Yes Bank is down 3 percent.

ONGC, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, Axis Bank and UPL are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Hexaware Tech which plunged 14 percent of news of Baring PE likely to have sold 8.4 percent equity stake via block deals. The other active stocks include names like Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank.

The top losers are Yes Bank, Titan Company, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma.

The top BSE gainers are Pfizer which jumped 12 percent followed by SREI Infra, BHEL, Balrampur Chini and Infibeam.

The top losers include names like Hexaware Tech, Kwality, JP Associates, Reliance Naval and Manpasand Beverages.

36 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Bajaj Finance, Bata India, Bombay Burmah, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharma, JSW Steel, Jubilant Food, Kaveri Seed, Marico, Mphasis, Reliance Industries and United Breweries.

On the other hand 56 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, BPCL, Gammon Infra, JP Associates and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 651 stocks advancing, 1061 declining and 361 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1086 stocks advanced 1541 declined and 179 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.