D-Street Buzz: Metals, PSU banks surge, Tata Steel up 4%; Zee Ent falls 2%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading higher with Sensex trading just below the 39,000, up 321 points while the Nifty jumped 86 points, trading at 11,710.

Nifty Metal along with Nifty PSU Bank has jumped over 3 percent each led by gains from Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel, SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta and Welspun Corp.

The top gainers from the PSU banking space are Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India and Indian Bank.

From the IT space, the top gainers are HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Birlasoft, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi and Mindtree.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are PNB Housing Finance which jumped 6 percent followed by Wockhardt, SAIL, Crompton Graves, Apollo Hospitals and Union Bank of India.

The top smallcap gainers are JK Agri Genetics which zoomed 20 percent followed by Arshiya, TCPL Packaging, Andhra Bank and UDAI Cement.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors that spiked close to 7 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Wipro while Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil Corporation, IndusInd Bank, UPL and Titan Company are the top losers.

The most active stocks are CPSE ETF, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ACC, Future Lifestyle, Havells India, Pidilite Industries, Petronet LNG and Varun Beverages have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,336 stocks advancing and 400 declining while 368 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,717 stocks advanced, 699 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.