D-Street Buzz: Metals, PSU banks drag led by SBI, JSPL; DEN Networks zooms 20%, M&M hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red this Friday after, extending the losses with the Sensex down 110 points at 37,914 while the Nifty shed 32 points at 11,438.

Nifty PSU bank is down 2 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of India, Canara Bank and Allahabad Bank which are down 1-2 percent.

From the auto space, Eicher Motors added 4 percent while Bosch gained 2 percent. Exide Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra are the other gainers.

Nifty infra is marginally trading in the red but stocks like Adani Ports, Container Corp, Engineers India, Interglobe Aviation, NHPC, Siemens and Voltas are all trading on the positive side. However, Idea Cellular, Tata Communications, GMR Infra, IRB Infra and Adani Power traded in the red.

Selective media stocks are buzzing this afternoon led by DEN Networks which zoomed 18 percent followed by PVR and TV Today Network.

The metal index is down 1 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power which is down 3 percent followed by NALCO, SAIL and Vedanta.

From the real estate space, Indiabulls Real Estate jumped 7 percent while Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Phoenix Mills are the other gainers.

From the BSE midcap space, AU Small Finance Bank added 8 percent while Berger Paints is up 4 percent.

DEN Networks spiked 20 percent and 63 Moons Technologies zoomed 14 percent from the smallcap space followed by Cupid.

Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company and Bharti Airtel are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Jet Airways which plunged 7 percent after the company deferred its June quarter numbers. This is followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Jet Airways and Yes Bank.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Exide Industries, Graphite India, Indiabulls Ventures, Jubilant Foodworks, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sanofi India are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

Jet Airways, Lanco Infratech and Videocon Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week low in the afternoon trade.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 687 stocks advancing, 998 declining and 386 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1011 stocks advanced, 1479 declined and 116 remained unchanged.

