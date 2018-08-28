D-Street Buzz: Metals outshine with Hindalco up 3%; YES Bank sheds 3%, Kirloskar Oil zooms 20%

The Nifty50 is trading 40 points on the positive side at 11,732 while the Sensex is up 177 points at 38,871 this Tuesday afternoon.

Metal stocks are buzzing in the afternoon session led by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, NMDC, Tata Steel and Vedanta among others.

Nifty Energy is up close to a percent led by stocks like Reliance Industries which jumped close to 2 percent while GAIL India and HPCL traded lower.

However, after a bull run yesterday, the PSU bank index is down 1.5 percent dragged by Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and OBC which are down over 2 percent each. Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank and Andhra Bank are also trading lower.

Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports and Axis Bank are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki and Jet Airways.

The top losers include GAIL India, YES Bank, HPCL, ONGC and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The top BSE gainers are Kirloskar Oil Engines which zoomed 20 percent followed by Adani Transmission, Redington India, Adani Enterprises and Pfizer.

The top losers are IL&FS Transport, GAIL India, Reliance Naval, Kwality and PC Jeweller.

52 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Jubilant Food, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and VIP Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 759 stocks advancing, 974 declining and 340 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1155 stocks advanced, 1490 declined and 175 remained unchanged.

