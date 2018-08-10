App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 02:40 PM IST

D-Street Buzz: Metals loose shine with JSPL down 6%; Jubilant Foodworks hits fresh 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 654 stocks advancing, 1064 declining and 354 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1058 stocks advanced, 1578 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red this Friday afternoon, but managed to regain some lost grounds with the Sensex down 67 points at 37,956 while the Nifty shed 15 points at 11,454.

Nifty metal is down 1.5 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, SAIL, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries among others.

Pharma stocks are also weak with losses from Sun Pharma which fell 3.5 percent while Piramal Enterprises, Lupin and Cadila Healthcare are the other losers.

From the auto space, Eicher Motors added 4 percent while Bosch, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra are the other gainers.

Eicher Motors, BPCL, HPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Jet Airways which plunged 7 percent after the company deferred its June quarter numbers. This is followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Exide Industries, Graphite India, Indiabulls Ventures, Jubilant Foodworks, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sanofi India are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

Can Fin Homes, Jet Airways and Lanco Infratech are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week low in the afternoon trade.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
