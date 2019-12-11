D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks under pressure led by Hindalco; Sterlite Tech jumps 10%, YES Bank tanks

The Indian stock market is trading flat with Sensex down 2.22 points at 40237.66 while the Nifty shed 4.40 points and is trading at 11852.40.

Nifty Metal is the underperforming sector, down a percent dragged by Hindustan Copper, SAIL, NALCO, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries.

PSU Banks are under pressure, the top losers are Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce, SBI, Syndicate Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Shares of Yes Bank plunged 19 percent on BSE a day after the stock suffered a loss of 10 percent as investors took the exit route even as the bank's board said it is considering Citax Holdings' USD 500 million offer.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) traded in the negative territory on BSE on December 11 and looked on course to extend the losing run into the fifth consecutive session. It reported bad loan divergence of Rs 11,932 crore for the last financial year, the country's largest lender said in a notification to exchanges.

Global financial firm Morgan Stanley has 'equal-weight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 and said it awaits the details on the nature of this provisioning divergence.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are GAIL India, Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra while the top losers include YES Bank, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Reliance Industries.

About 846 shares have advanced, 1418 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.