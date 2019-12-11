App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks under pressure led by Hindalco; Sterlite Tech jumps 10%, YES Bank tanks

About 846 shares have advanced, 1418 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is trading flat with Sensex down 2.22 points at 40237.66 while the Nifty shed 4.40 points and is trading at 11852.40.

Nifty Metal is the underperforming sector, down a percent dragged by Hindustan Copper, SAIL, NALCO, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries.

PSU Banks are under pressure, the top losers are Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce, SBI, Syndicate Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Close

Shares of Yes Bank plunged 19 percent on BSE a day after the stock suffered a loss of 10 percent as investors took the exit route even as the bank's board said it is considering Citax Holdings' USD 500 million offer.

related news

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) traded in the negative territory on BSE on December 11 and looked on course to extend the losing run into the fifth consecutive session. It reported bad loan divergence of Rs 11,932 crore for the last financial year, the country's largest lender said in a notification to exchanges.

Global financial firm Morgan Stanley has 'equal-weight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 and said it awaits the details on the nature of this provisioning divergence.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are GAIL India, Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra while the top losers include YES Bank, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Reliance Industries.

About 846 shares have advanced, 1418 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.