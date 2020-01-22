App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks under pressure, Coal India down 4%; Zee Ent top gainer, Airtel hits 52-week high

About 1007 shares have advanced, 1328 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market continues trading in the red with Sensex down 173.45 points or 0.42 percent at 41150.36 while the Nifty shed 54.20 points at 12115.70.

Metals along with oil & gas stocks continue to drag the market. The top losers from the metal space included Coal India and Jindal Steel & Power which shed 3-4 percent followed by MOIL and Welspun Corp.

From the oil & gas space, NTPC and ONGC were down 4-5 percent followed by HPCL, BPCL and GAIL India.

Close

The top losers from the banking space included Kotak Mahindra Bank which was down over 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.

related news

Share price of Asian Paints was down over a percent despite the company posting a 20.5 percent growth in third quarter consolidated profit, driven by lower tax cost and good operating performance.

India VIX is up 2.65 and is trading at 16.28 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment, TCS, HCL Tech and Nestle India while the top losers included Coal India, ONGC, NTPC, Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks were HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, Havells India, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank.

58 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Can Fin Homes, IndiaMART InterMESH, NIIT Tech, Jubilant Food, Dr. Reddys Labs, Bharti Airtel, Century Textiles and Torrent Power.

About 1007 shares have advanced, 1328 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.