D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks under pressure, Coal India down 4%; Zee Ent top gainer, Airtel hits 52-week high

The Indian stock market continues trading in the red with Sensex down 173.45 points or 0.42 percent at 41150.36 while the Nifty shed 54.20 points at 12115.70.

Metals along with oil & gas stocks continue to drag the market. The top losers from the metal space included Coal India and Jindal Steel & Power which shed 3-4 percent followed by MOIL and Welspun Corp.

From the oil & gas space, NTPC and ONGC were down 4-5 percent followed by HPCL, BPCL and GAIL India.

The top losers from the banking space included Kotak Mahindra Bank which was down over 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Share price of Asian Paints was down over a percent despite the company posting a 20.5 percent growth in third quarter consolidated profit, driven by lower tax cost and good operating performance.

India VIX is up 2.65 and is trading at 16.28 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment, TCS, HCL Tech and Nestle India while the top losers included Coal India, ONGC, NTPC, Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks were HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, Havells India, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank.

58 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Can Fin Homes, IndiaMART InterMESH, NIIT Tech, Jubilant Food, Dr. Reddys Labs, Bharti Airtel, Century Textiles and Torrent Power.

About 1007 shares have advanced, 1328 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.