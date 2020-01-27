D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks tumble led by JSPL, Tata Steel; M&M up 2%, ICICI Bank most active

The Indian stock market taking cues from its global peers traded lower in January 27 dragged down by metals stocks, as fears about the economic impact of China’s spreading virus outbreak curbed risk appetite.

Sensex is down 152.50 points or 0.37 percent at 41460.69, and the Nifty shed 48.80 points at 12199.50.

We may see Nifty going back to 12300 – 12390 ahead of the Budget and a positive outcome would enable it crossing this sturdy wall of 12400 convincingly. On the flipside, 12200 followed by 12150 would be seen as a sacrosanct support zone, said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

The metal index dragged the most, down over 2 percent dented by nervous sentiments following outbreak of deadly Coronavirus.

The top losers included Jindal Steel and Power which tanked 5 percent followed by JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Vedanta, SAIL and NMDC.

The Pharma index added half a percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs which jumped over 2 percent despite the company posting Rs 569.7 crore loss in Q3 on impairment of generic Nuvaring drug. Revenue grew 14 percent at Rs 4,384 crore against Rs 3,850 crore YoY.

The other gainers included Aurobindo Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Cipla and Divis Labs.

From the auto space, the top gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra which added over 2 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors among others.

India VIX spiked 6.62 percent and is trading at 16.59 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were Dr Reddy's Labs, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank while the top losers included JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and GAIL India.

The most active stocks were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and State Bank of India.

73 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Godrej Agrovet, Alembic Pharma, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, JK Cement, Indraprastha Gas, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Inox Leisure, Jubilant Food and Bata India.

About 1048 shares have advanced, 1053 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged.