you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks trade higher led by Tata Steel, Welspun Corp; ITC gains

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Benchmark indices trimmed some of its morning gains with Sensex is trading higher by 250 points, while Nifty is around 10,800 level.

ITC shares gained 1.5 percent intraday on Monday after global investment firm Macquarie maintained outperform call on the stock with a price target at Rs 376, implying 34 percent potential upside.

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex.

Nifty Bank is trading higher led by Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Bank of Baroda,

Metal stocks are trading with 0.6 percent gain led by Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Welspun Corp.

45 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Tulsi Extrusions, Zylog Systems, Parabolic Drugs, Tara Jewels, Gitanjali Gems and Ashok Leyland among others.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:40 pm

