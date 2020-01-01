D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks slip led by JSPL; Titan falls 2%, Adani Ports gains

The Indian stock market is trading on a flat to positive note with Sensex up 32.29 points or 0.08 percent at 41286.03 while the Nifty added 8.70 points at 12177.20.

Nifty Metal shed half a percent dragged by Ratnamani Metals, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, Tata Steel and NMDC.

Auto stocks also came under pressure, the top losers included Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest passenger vehicles manufacturer, sold 1.33 lakh units in last month of 2019 against 1.28 lakh units sold in same period 2018.

The growth driven by domestic and exports was 3.9 percent YoY which was largely in line with a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at 1.32 lakh units.

Infra stocks have turned flat despite Finance Minister's announcements of a slew of investments in roads, railways, airports and agricultural projects over the next five years, projecting a total expenditure of about USD 1.4 trillion.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Wipro and Bharti Infratel. The top losers include Titan Company, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries.

Shares of Adani Ports gained ahead of likely acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port. The Adani Group company is expected to acquire 72 percent stake in Krishnapatnam Port, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, CARE Ratings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel and State Bank of India.

About 1154 shares have advanced, 902 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged.