you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks slide led by JSPL; Wipro down 4%, YES Bank extends gains

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 564 stocks advancing and 1131 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 937 stocks advanced, 1483 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market continued to trade in the red in this Monday afternoon session but is of the low point of the day with the Nifty50 down 66 points, trading at 10,728 while the Sensex fell 193 points and was trading at 35,816.

Nifty Metal was down over a percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, NALCO, SAIL, Vedanta and Coal India

Infra along with the media sector continued to trade lower by 1 percent dragged by L&T, CG Power, Bharti Airtel, Container Corp, Engineers India, IRB Infra, NBCC, NCC, NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Power, Reliance Communications, Vodafone Idea and GMR Infra.

From the media space, the top losers were Dish TV which shed 4 percent followed by EROS International, Jagran Prakashan, Sun TV, Zee Entertainment, Zee Media and TV18 Broadcast.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers included GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Infosys, Jet Airways, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

Aarti Industries, Maharashtra Scooters, Torrent Pharma and Sakuma Exports have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

69 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Bharat Wire Ropes, Gateway Distriparks, Dena Bank, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jamna Auto, LEEL Electricals, Orchid Pharma and Tata Steel among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 14, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Nifty50 #NSE #Sensex

