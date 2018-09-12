App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine with Hindalco up 2%; GSK Consumer leads FMCG rally

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 656 stocks advancing, 1056 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1058 stocks advanced, 1500 declined and 166 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wednesday afternoon is seeing some bounce back in the Indian stock market with the Nifty50 up 75 points and is trading at 11,363 while the Sensex is trading higher by 250 points at 37,663.

At 14:20 hrs, Nifty FMCG is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by GSK Consumer, Dabur IndiaGodrej ConsumerHindustan UnileverITCMarico and Tata Global Beverage among others.

Metal stocks are also shining led by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and MOIL.

With the rupee hitting record low today morning, pharma stocks have managed to move up with gains from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Divis Laboratories and Lupin.

related news

ITC, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis BankReliance Industries, YES Bank, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance.

The top BSE gainers include MOIL which spiked close to 6 percent followed by Tata Steel, Intellect Design, Navin Flourine and Alembic Pharma.

From the BSE smallcap space, Shree Renuka Sugars zoomed 10 percent followed by Universal Cables, Manali Petro and Dhampur Sugars.

Albert David, Alembic Pharma and Gangotri Textiles are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 152 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech Limited, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Can Fin Homes, HPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate, JP Associates, Shipping Corporation Of India, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 656 stocks advancing, 1056 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1058 stocks advanced, 1500 declined and 166 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 02:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.