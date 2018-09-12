D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine with Hindalco up 2%; GSK Consumer leads FMCG rally

Wednesday afternoon is seeing some bounce back in the Indian stock market with the Nifty50 up 75 points and is trading at 11,363 while the Sensex is trading higher by 250 points at 37,663.

At 14:20 hrs, Nifty FMCG is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by GSK Consumer, Dabur India, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico and Tata Global Beverage among others.

Metal stocks are also shining led by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and MOIL.

With the rupee hitting record low today morning, pharma stocks have managed to move up with gains from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Divis Laboratories and Lupin.

ITC, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance.

The top BSE gainers include MOIL which spiked close to 6 percent followed by Tata Steel, Intellect Design, Navin Flourine and Alembic Pharma.

From the BSE smallcap space, Shree Renuka Sugars zoomed 10 percent followed by Universal Cables, Manali Petro and Dhampur Sugars.

Albert David, Alembic Pharma and Gangotri Textiles are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 152 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech Limited, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Can Fin Homes, HPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate, JP Associates, Shipping Corporation Of India, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 656 stocks advancing, 1056 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1058 stocks advanced, 1500 declined and 166 remained unchanged.

