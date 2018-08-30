D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine with Tata Steel & JSPL up 2-4%; ITI zooms 14%

The Sensex and the Nifty managed to regain some lost ground this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 12 points at 11,679 while the Sensex is down 22 points at 38,700.34

The metal index is up 1 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Copper, Tata Steel, SAIL and JSW Steel.

Nifty pharma is also up over a percent with gains from Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Divis Labs.

From the BSE smallcap space, ITI jumped 14 percent followed by United Bank, MTNL and Jaiprakash Power.

GAIL India, Tata Steel, UPL, Sun Pharma and ONGC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Reliance Infra.

The top losers include IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motors HPCL and YES Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Greaves Cotton which jumped 7 percent followed by Tata Steel, Nilkamal, Reliance Infra and Reliance Power.

The top BSE losers include Kwality, Interglobe Aviation, Uflex, SpiceJet and DB Corp.

ITC, JSW Steel and Nilkamal are some of the few stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 47 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, eClerx Services, TD Power, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1006 stocks advancing, 676 declining and 387 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1394 stocks advanced, 1024 declined and 130 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.l