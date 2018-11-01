D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine with Hindalco up 5%; YES Bank spikes 7%, IT falls

The Indian stock market has regained some lost ground but is still trading in the red with the Nifty50 down 5 points, trading at 10,381 while the Sensex shed 14 points at 34,427.

Realty stocks are buzzing with the index up over 2 led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

Metal stocks are also shining led by Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, JSPL, JSW Steel, NMDC and Tata Steel.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green with gains from YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

IT stocks are trading in the red dragged by Infosys, HCL Tech, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

The top gainers from NSE include Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Axis Bank and Hindalco Industries.

The top losers include HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are L&T, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Adani Power and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 47 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bharat Road Network, Kwality and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1120 stocks advancing and 573 declining while 366 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1553 stocks advanced, 924 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

