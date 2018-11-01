App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine with Hindalco up 5%; YES Bank spikes 7%, IT falls

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1120 stocks advancing and 573 declining while 366 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1553 stocks advanced, 924 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market has regained some lost ground but is still trading in the red with the Nifty50 down 5 points, trading at 10,381 while the Sensex shed 14 points at 34,427.

Realty stocks are buzzing with the index up over 2 led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

Metal stocks are also shining led by Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, JSPL, JSW Steel, NMDC and Tata Steel.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green with gains from YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

related news

IT stocks are trading in the red dragged by Infosys, HCL Tech, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

The top gainers from NSE include Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Axis Bank and Hindalco Industries.

The top losers include HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are L&T, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Adani Power and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 47 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bharat Road Network, Kwality and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1120 stocks advancing and 573 declining while 366 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1553 stocks advanced, 924 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.