D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel, JSPL; ITC at 52-week low, Maruti most active

Benchmark indices continues trading on a positive note with Sensex up 136 points at 36,617 mark while the Nifty gained 38 points and is trading at 10,856 level.

PSU Bank index is up over a percent led by State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, NMDC, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Prestige Estates, Sunteck Realty, Sobha, Oberoi Realty, DLF and Phoenix Mills.

Bank Nifty added half a percent led by State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.

India VIX is down 2.56 percent and is trading at 15.61.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers are Britannia Industries, ONGC, UPL, Bharti Airtel and Coal India.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.

Among the Nifty50 names, 32 stocks advanced while 17 declined.

Zydus Wellness, Mas Financial Services and IndiaMART InterMESH hit new 52- week high on the NSE.

92 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including ITC, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dalmia Bharat and LIC Housing Finance among others.