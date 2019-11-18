D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel, Hindalco; Glenmark surges 21%

The Indian benchmark indices continues trading on a flat note with Sensex down 29.41 points or 0.07 percent at 40327.28, and the Nifty is up 1.5 points at 11897.

Nifty Pharma along with the metal index gained near to 2 percent led by Glenmark Pharma which zoomed 21 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to buy from sell. The other gainers included Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma and Lupin.

The top gainers from the metal space included Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, MOIL, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power and SAIL.

The PSU Bank index added a percent led by State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, J&K Bank, Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Airtel, UPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and BPCL.

The top losers included YES Bank, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Wipro and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks included SBI, Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, YES Bank and ICICI Bank.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space included Glenmark Pharma, Wockhardt, Bayer Corp, Federal Bank and Tata Global Beverage.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Corporation Bank, Linde India, Parag Milk, Sunflag Iron and Gala Global.

About 1109 shares have advanced, 1269 shares declined, and 159 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Muthoot Finance, Abbott India, Info Edge, Dixon Tech, Alkem Laboratories, DLF and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company have hit new 52-week high on the NSE.