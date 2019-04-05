D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; DHFL jumps 7%, PSU banks drag

The Indian benchmark indices continues trading on a positive note but is off the high point of the day with Nifty trading at 11,637, up 39 points while the Sensex is higher by 83 points and is trading at 38,768.

At 12:55 hrs, the real estate and metal space continues to outperformed by Godrej Properties which jumped 4 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Sobha, Unitech and DLF.

From the metal pack, the top gainers are Tata Steel, NALCO, SAIL, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Vedanta.

However, Nifty PSU bank is down over a percent dragged by PNB, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, OBC and Bank of India.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are NELCO which zoomed 14 percent followed by Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhanlaxmi Bank and PC Jeweller while the top losers are Reliance Communications and Ballarpur Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are DHFL which jumped 7 percent followed by Godrej Properties, Motilal Oswal and LIC Housing Finance while the top losers are Torrent Pharma, Shriram City Union and Whirlpool.

India VIX is up down 1.02 percent at 18.46 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Cipla which jumped over 3 percent followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports while State Bank of India, Power Grid, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors and HCL Tech are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

Godrej Properties, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bajaj Finance, Kajaria Ceramics, Seamec and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Jaypee Infratech, LEEL Electricals and Uttam Value Steels hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,079 stocks advanced and 623 declined while 380 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,330 stocks advanced, 990 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.