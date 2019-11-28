D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; Bharti Infratel zooms 11%, ICICI Bank hits record high

Benchmark indices continues trading on a positive note with Sensex up 37.77 points or 0.09 percent at 41058.38, and the Nifty gained 24.10 points at 12124.80.

Nifty PSU Bank has extended the morning gains, up over 3 percent led by OBC and Union Bank of India which jumped 6-8 percent followed by Indian Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank.

Metal stocks are also shining led by JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO and NMDC.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers included Corporation Bank, Union Bank of India, OBC, L&T Finance Holdings and IDBI Bank.

The top losers from the midcap space included Future Consumer, AU Small Finance Bank, Alembic Pharma, Symphony and Manappuram Finance.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Infratel which jumped over 10 percent followed by UPL, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank.

The most active stocks included Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment and State Bank of India.

Adani Green Energy, GSK Pharma, ICICI Bank, Godfrey Philips, Reliance Industries and PI Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

About 1160 shares have advanced, 1142 shares declined, and 170 shares are unchanged.