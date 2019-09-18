D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; Bajaj twins gain, YES Bank drags

After a horrifying day on September 17, the Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Wednesday morning with Sensex up 62 points at 36,543 mark while the Nifty added 13 points and is trading at 10,830 level.

Nifty Metal added a percent led by gains from Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NMDC, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta.

Realty stocks are also buzzing with gains from Prestige Estates which spiked over 7 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

The Auto index is trading flat with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra adding a percent each while Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors are trading in the red.

Global research firm CLSA is of the view that dealer survey shows continued demand weakness and high inventories. It remains cautious on the sector on weak demand and regulatory pressures.

CLSA believes that demand pick-up in balance part of festive season is crucial and has a negative stock ratings on 70 percent of its Indian auto coverage.

From the banking space, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India are up 1 percent each while on the other hand, YES Bank shed 3 percent followed by IDFC First Bank.

India VIX is down 0.12 percent and is trading at 16.00.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers are YES Bank, Britannia Industries, UPL, Eicher Motors and Coal India.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.

Among the Nifty50 names, 29 stocks advanced while 21 declined.

Vinati Organics, CESC, Galaxy Surfactants and IndiaMART InterMESH hit new 52- week high on the NSE.

58 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Indiabulls Real Estate, Dalmia Bharat and LIC Housing Finance among others.