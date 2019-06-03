D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; Asian Paints jumps 3%, RIL most active

Benchmark indices are trading on a handsome note with Nifty trading above the 12K mark, gaining 90 points while the Sensex jumped 308 points and is trading at 40,022 level.

Nifty Auto along with the metal index are up over 1 percent each. From the auto space, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, MRF and TVS Motor Company.

From the metal space, the top gainers are Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries.

Selective FMCG stocks are also buzzing led by Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Godrej Consumer, Marico, Tata Global Beverage and Emami.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Apollo Hospitals, PAGE Industries, TVS Motor and ISEC while the top losers are Reliance Infra, IDBI Bank, GMR Infra, JSW Energy and Oberoi Realty.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Tata Teleservices, Kridhan Infra, Premier Explosives, Caplin Point and Adani Gas while the top losers are Fiberweb India, Nahar Industrial, Nandan Denim and Udai Cement.

Nifty Media is trading in the red dragged by Inox Leisure, DEN Networks, Dish TV, PVR, TV Today and Zee Media.

India VIX is down 1.12 percent at 15.89 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Tata Steel while the top losers are ONGC, Eicher Motors, GAIL India, Tech Mahindra and ITC.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Just Dial, TCS, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

HDFC, Deep Industries, Gujarat Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Refex Industries, PFC and Symphony hit new 52-week high on NSE.

129 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Opto Circuits, Sintex Plastics, IIFL Holdings, Manpasand Beverages and Igarashi Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 804 stocks advanced and 918 declined while 390 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1029 stocks advanced, 1320 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.