App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; Asian Paints jumps 3%, RIL most active

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 804 stocks advanced and 918 declined while 390 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1029 stocks advanced, 1320 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices are trading on a handsome note with Nifty trading above the 12K mark, gaining 90 points while the Sensex jumped 308 points and is trading at 40,022 level.

Nifty Auto along with the metal index are up over 1 percent each. From the auto space, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, MRF and TVS Motor Company.

From the metal space, the top gainers are Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries.

Close

Selective FMCG stocks are also buzzing led by Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Godrej Consumer, Marico, Tata Global Beverage and Emami.

related news

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Apollo Hospitals, PAGE Industries, TVS Motor and ISEC while the top losers are Reliance Infra, IDBI Bank, GMR Infra, JSW Energy and Oberoi Realty.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Tata Teleservices, Kridhan Infra, Premier Explosives, Caplin Point and Adani Gas while the top losers are Fiberweb India, Nahar Industrial, Nandan Denim and Udai Cement.

Nifty Media is trading in the red dragged by Inox Leisure, DEN Networks, Dish TV, PVR, TV Today and Zee Media.

India VIX is down 1.12 percent at 15.89 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Tata Steel while the top losers are ONGC, Eicher Motors, GAIL India, Tech Mahindra and ITC.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Just Dial, TCS, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

HDFC, Deep Industries, Gujarat Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Refex Industries, PFC and Symphony hit new 52-week high on NSE.

129 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Opto Circuits, Sintex Plastics, IIFL Holdings, Manpasand Beverages and Igarashi Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 804 stocks advanced and 918 declined while 390 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1029 stocks advanced, 1320 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.