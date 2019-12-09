App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by SAIL, JSPL; Maruti up 2%, FMCG drags

The most active stocks are YES Bank, State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki and RBL Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Indian stock market is trading on a positive note with Sensex is 85.70 points or 0.21 percent at 40530.85 while the Nifty gained 30.30 points or 0.25 percent and is trading at 11951.80.

Nifty Metal is up over a percent amid US-China trade deal optimism led by SAIL which spiked over 4 percent followed by Jindal Steel & Power, MOIL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The auto index added a percent led by Maruti Suzuki which jumped over 2 percent after its production rose in November by 4.33 percent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand. The other gainers included Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, MRF and Tata Motors.

Tata Motors advanced after Jaguar Land Rover witnessed consistent improvement in its China sales for fifth consecutive month in November.

related news

Nifty FMCG shed half a percent dragged by Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, United Breweries and ITC.

Vodafone Idea share prices fell over 4 percent intraday on December 9 after Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said that the company might have to shut down its operations if it did not receive any relief from the government. Birla's comment was followed by the Supreme Court order to pay dues of Rs 92,000 crore to the government related to the AGR issue.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are YES Bank, Adani Ports, Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors while the top losers include TCS, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Cipla and Nestle India.

Adani Transmission, Century Textiles, Coromandel International and SRF have hit new 52-week high while Allahabad Bank and GAIL India hit 52-week low.

About 1049 shares have advanced, 971 shares declined, and 160 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

