D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by NALCO, SAIL; Wipro down 2%, YES Bank most active

The Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a negative note with the Nifty50 down 17 points, trading at 10846 while the Sensex shed 53 points and was trading at 36,010 mark.

Nifty IT was down close to a percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mindtree, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

From the FMCG space, the top losers were Dabur India, ITC, Jubilant Food, Proctor & Gamble and United Spirits while Colgate Palmolive and Tat Global Beverage traded in the green.

From the banking space, the top losers were IDFC First Bank, PNB, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank while on the other hand, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and YES Bank were trading in the red.

Nifty Metal added over 1 percent led by Jindal Stainless, JSPL, JSW Steel, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

From the real estate space, the top gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

The top gainers from NSE included Indiabulls Housing, BPCL, HPCL, Grasim Industries and JSW Steel while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Wipro, L&T, Zee Entertainment and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC.

12 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Power Finance Corporation, Aavas Financiers, AstraZeneca Pharma, ICICI Lombard, IPCA Laboratories and PI Industries.

15 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Gitanjali Gems, JVL Agro, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ramky Infrastructure and Fedders Electric among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1148 stocks advancing and 400 declining while 518 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1213 stocks advanced, 360 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

