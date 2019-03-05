App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by NALCO, SAIL; Wipro down 2%, YES Bank most active

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1148 stocks advancing and 400 declining while 518 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1213 stocks advanced, 360 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a negative note with the Nifty50 down 17 points, trading at 10846 while the Sensex shed 53 points and was trading at 36,010 mark.

Nifty IT was down close to a percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mindtree, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

From the FMCG space, the top losers were Dabur India, ITC, Jubilant Food, Proctor & Gamble and United Spirits while Colgate Palmolive and Tat Global Beverage traded in the green.

From the banking space, the top losers were IDFC First Bank, PNB, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank while on the other hand, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and YES Bank were trading in the red.

related news

Nifty Metal added over 1 percent led by Jindal Stainless, JSPL, JSW Steel, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

From the real estate space, the top gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

The top gainers from NSE included Indiabulls Housing, BPCL, HPCL, Grasim Industries and JSW Steel while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Wipro, L&T, Zee Entertainment and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC.

12 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Power Finance Corporation, Aavas Financiers, AstraZeneca Pharma, ICICI Lombard, IPCA Laboratories and PI Industries.

15 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Gitanjali Gems, JVL Agro, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ramky Infrastructure and Fedders Electric among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1148 stocks advancing and 400 declining while 518 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1213 stocks advanced, 360 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here

 
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.