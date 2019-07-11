App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSW Steel; Zee Ent, Dr Reddy's Labs rise 2% each

The top gainers from NSE include JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, GAIL India, Vedanta and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 50 points and is trading at 11,549 level while the Sensex jumped 157 points and is trading at 38,714 level.

Nifty Pharma along with the metal index gained over a percent each. The top gainers Aurobindo Pharma which jumped 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

From the metal space, the top gainers are JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

Nifty Energy added close to a percent led by BPCL, GAIL India, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

From the media space, the top gainers are DEN Networks which zoomed 14 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, Hathway Cable, PVR and UFO Moviez.

However, IT stocks are trading lower, the top losers are Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services and Birlasoft.

India VIX is down 5.43 percent and is trading at 12.90 levels.

The most active stocks are Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank and Titan Company.

126 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Ballarpur Industries, McNally Bharat, Cox & Kings, McLeod Russel, KPIT Technologies, SITI Networks, GM Breweries, Gammon Infra, Chennai Petro, GSK Pharma and Central Bank of India among others.

959 stocks advanced and 615 declined while 500 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 996 stocks advanced, 703 declined and 102 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 10:34 am

