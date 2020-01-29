D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSW Steel; Tata Motors top auto gainer, RIL most active

The Indian stock market rebounded on January 29 after two days of sharp sell-off. Metal stocks are leading the gains with all eyes now focusing on the Union Budget.

Sensex is up 302.90 points or 0.74 percent at 41269.76 while the Nifty gained 93.70 points at 12149.50.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, MOIL, SAIL, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

The auto index added close to a percent with Tata Motors jumping over 4 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services jumped over 4 percent after the company posted 14.6 percent jump in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 365.3 crore beating CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 347.5 crore.

Darpin Shah, Analyst, HDFC Securities recommends a buy on the stock with target price of 425 per share.

Dr Reddy's Labs share price was down a percent after the company received 5 observations from USFDA. Brokerage firm KR Choksey Institutional Equities has recommended to accumulate the stock with target of Rs 3389 per share, an upside potential of 6.3 percent.

India VIX is down 4.28 percent and is trading at 16.56 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, ITC and JSW Steel while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, TCS, YES Bank and Cipla.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Cummins India, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and United Spirits.

50 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Aarti Industries, Linde India, IRCTC, Rallis India, Divis Laboratories, Tata Chemicals, GSK Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Relaxo Footwear and Mahanagar Gas.

About 1262 shares have advanced, 761 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.