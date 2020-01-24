D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL; YES Bank up 7%, Bharti Airtel drags

The Indian stock market is trading in the green with Sensex up 102.99 points or 0.25 percent at 41489.39, and the Nifty added 39.60 points or at 12220.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green barring the IT space which was trading in the red, down half a percent.

The metal index added over a percent led by Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Copper which jumped over 3 percent each followed by JSW Steel, Vedanta, NALCO, Coal India and Hindalco Industries.

Share price of PNB Housing Finance tanked over 11 percent after the company reported a 22 percent fall in net profit at Rs 237 crore for the December quarter amid lower credit growth.

YES Bank share price surged close to 8 percent buoyed by reports that State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar had indicated that the private lender will not be allowed to fail.

The other gainers from the banking space included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Coffee Day Enterprises share price jumped 5 percent after the company entered into the definitive agreement to sell Way2Wealth Securities.

Adani Gas share price fell 13 percent after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) sent notice to the company for not disclosing some crucial information.

Nifty IT shed half a percent with the rupee trading flat against the US dollar. The top losers included NIIT Tech, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

Nifty Auto added over half a percent led by Motherson Sumi Systems and Exide Industries which gained 3-4 percent each followed by Amara Raja Batteries, Hero MotoCorp and Apollo Tyres.

India VIX is down 1.95 percent and is trading at 15.55 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were YES Bank, JSW Steel, NTPC, Coal India and Zee Entertainment while the top losers included Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Cipla and TCS.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

57 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Au Small Finance Bank, Essel Propack, ICICI Securitiess, JK Cement, Bata India, Manappuram Finance, Dabur India, Torrent Power, DLF, MRF and Nestle India.

About 1275 shares have advanced, 861 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.