D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL, Tata Steel; Quess Corp zooms 14%

Benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note with Nifty up 7 points at 11,590 level while the Sensex added 12 points and is trading at 38,835 level in this afternoon session.

Nifty Metal along with the realty index are up over 1 percent each. The top gainers from the metal space are Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, SAIL, NMDC and JSW Steel.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Sobha, Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates and Goidrej Properties.

Nifty Media added a percent led by DEN Networks, Eros International Media, Sun TV Network, PVR, Dish TV and Network18.

From the midcap space, the top gainers are JSPL, Max Financial Services, Adani Power, Sun TV Network, Emami and Apollo Hospitals while the top losers are DHFL, Tata Communications and GSK Consumer.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are GTPL Hathway which zoomed 20 percent followed by Kesar Petro, Quess Corp and Parsvnath while the top losers are Mukand, CMI, GPT Infra and Eris Lifesciences.

Nifty Infra is trading in the red dragged by Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, CG Power and Tata Communications while from the banking space, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

India VIX is is down 2.33 percent and is trading at 12.18 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, NTPC and UPL while the top losers are Wipro, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

The most active stocks with respect to volumes are PFC, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.

164 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eris Lifesciences, Empee Distilieries, Ballarpur Industries, Century Plyboards, Deepak Fertilizers, Lumax Auto Tech and M M Forgings among others.

901 stocks advanced and 748 declined while 435 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1115 stocks advanced, 1038 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

