D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL, Tata Steel; Motherson Sumi up 3%, RIL most active

Benchmark indices are trading at the high point of the day and are in firm grip of the bulls. Nifty50 jumped 136 points to 11,062 while the Sensex zoomed 462 points to 37,420.

Nifty Metal is up over 2 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power which jumped over 10 percent after the company trimmed its net loss to Rs 87.4 crore against a CNBC-TV18 Poll of Rs 272 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 9,945.6 croreagainst CNBC-TV18 Poll of Rs 9,513 crore.

The other gainers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, Vedanta and SAIL.

The top gainers from the media space include Zee Entertainment, Hathway Cable, Dish TV, DEN Networks, Sun TV Network, PVR and EROS International Media.

Auto stocks are also buzzing in this afternoon session led by Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Motherson Sumi Systems.

From the midcap space, the top buzzers are Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Century Textiles, IGL, M&M Financial Services, Muthoot Finance, REC and Reliance Infra.

India VIX is down 7.26 percent and is trading at 16.49.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Zee Entertainment, UPL, Vedanta, Tata Steel and JSW Steel while the top losers are Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India and Wipro.

The most active stocks are HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank and Bajaj Finance.

263 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Glenmark Pharma, Mahindra CIE, NALCO, NCC, Cadila Healthcare, Bharat Forge, Tata Power, Bosch, Tata Elxsi and Britannia Industries among others.

928 stocks advanced and 806 declined while 361 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1238 stocks advanced, 1095 declined and 143 remained unchanged.