D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL; Tata Steel jumps 3%, HUL in red

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note but has come of the high point of the day with the Nifty50 up 57 points, trading at 10661 while the Sensex gained 172 points and was trading at 35,524 mark.

Nifty Metal was the outperforming sector, up 2 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power which jumped 5 percent followed by Jindal Stainless, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and Vedanta.

Selective PSU banks showed handsome gains led by Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

From the IT space, the top gainers were KPIT Tech which gained 6 percent followed by Infosys, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra.

However, Nifty FMCG slipped into the red with loses from Jubilant Foodworks which shed 3 percent followed by Hindustan Unilever, Emami, Proctor & Gamble and GSK Consumer.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were JSPL, Shriram Transport, Edelweiss Financial and SAIL while the top losers were Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, PAGE Industries and NALCO.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers were Tejas Networks which zoomed 14 percent followed by 3i Infotech, Alphageo and BL Kashyap & Sons while the top losers were Reliance Communications, PNC Infra, KSE and Mercator.

The top gainers from NSE included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Adani Ports and GAIL India while the top losers included Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp and TCS.

The most active stocks were Kaveri Seed Company, TCS, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.

Aavas Financiers, Balrampur Chini and Cantabil Retail have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

109 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Exide Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, JK Tyre & Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, TVS Motor and Transformers And Rectifiers among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1044 stocks advancing and 626 declining while 391 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1281 stocks advanced, 947 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

