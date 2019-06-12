D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL; Tata Steel jumps 2%, YES Bank falls

Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty shedding 61 points and is trading at 11,904 while the Sensex is down 217 points and is trading at 39,732 level.

Nifty Realty is down over a percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Prestige Estates and Sunteck Realty.

IT stocks are also trading in the red with top losers being Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra.

From the banking space, the top losers are YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank and Federal Bank.

Selective auto stocks are down led by Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and Tata Motors DVR.

Nifty Metal is up over a percent led by Jindal Steel & Power which spiked 4 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

India VIX is down 0.69 percent at 14.39 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma and GAIL India while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance and UPL.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, YES Bank, Just Dial and IndusInd Bank.

110 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eros Media, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Igarashi Motors, Leel Electricals, Kohinoor Foods, Jet Airways, Peninsula Land, Coffee Day Enterprises, HDIL and Aban Offshore among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 663 stocks advanced and 942 declined while 489 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 850 stocks advanced, 1024 declined and 104 remained unchanged.

