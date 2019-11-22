D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL, SAIL; Bharti Infratel, Infosys drag

Nifty Metal jumped 2 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power and SAIL which spiked over 6 percent followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, NALCO and Hindalco Industries.
The Indian benchmark indices continues trading in the red with Sensex down 195.63 points or 0.48 percent at 40379.54, and the Nifty shed 51.20 points and is trading at 11917.20.
Nifty IT shed 2 percent dragged by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hexaware Tech, HCL Tech, NIIT Tech, Wipro and Tata Elxsi.
Bank Nifty shed half a percent, the top losers being Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India. However, RBL Bank spiked over 7 percent.
Nifty Metal jumped 2 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power and SAIL which spiked over 6 percent followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, NALCO and Hindalco Industries.
Nifty Energy gained half a percent led by NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid, HPCL, GAIL India and Reliance Industries.
The top gainers from Nifty index are Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Vedanta.
The top losers included Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services and UPL.
The most active stocks included Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Indiabulls Housing Finance and State Bank of India.
About 1135 shares have advanced, 1263 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.