D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL, Hindalco; Airtel jumps 5%, Zee Ent drags

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a handsome note with Sensex up 276.79 points or 0.69 percent at 40636.20, and the Nifty gained 83.40 points or 0.70 percent at 11997.80.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector up over 2 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power and Hindalco Industries which jumped 4-5 percent followed by JSW Steel, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

Infra stocks are also buzzing led by Bharti Airtel which jumped over 5 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, DLF, Interglobe Aviation, Siemens and Tata Power.

The top gainers from the auto space are Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bosch and Apollo Tyres.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla and Biocon.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

The top losers included Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks included Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank.

About 1164 shares have advanced, 803 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.