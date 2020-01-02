D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Hindustan Copper; Tata Motors up 2%, infra stocks gain

The Indian stock market is trading on a positive note with Sensex up 182.57 points or 0.44 percent at 41488.59 while the Nifty gained 56.20 points or 0.46 percent at 12238.70.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, up 2 percent after government's big infra push. The top gainers include Hindustan Copper which zoomed 16 percent after spurt in volumes by 11.9 times. JSPL, JSW Steel, MOIL, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta are the other gainers.

Nifty Infra added a percent led by Apollo Hospitals which jumped 4 percent after the company got approval for Apollo Munich deal from CCI, RBI & IRDA. The other gainers include ACC, up 3 percent, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Ramco Cements, Shree Cements and UltraTech Cement.

Auto stocks are trading mixed as companies have started declaring their respective auto sales numbers for the month of December.

Ashok Leyland added close to 2 percent after total sales grew 9.8 percent at 11,168 units against 10,175 units (MoM). Eicher Motors shed over 2 percent after the company's Royal Enfield sales went down 13 percent at 50,416 units against 58,278 units (YoY) . Exports went down 4 percent at 1,927 units against 2,252 units (YoY).

Nifty PSU Bank gained a percent led by Punjab National Bank which jumped 2.5 percent after sources said that Nirav Modi’s assets mortgaged with respect to the bank and attached by ED will be given back to the bank.

The other gainers include Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

IT stocks ate trading mixed with the index flat. Rupee is trading weak against the US dollar at 71.43 against yesterday's closing of 71.23. The top gainers include Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech while the top losers include Mindtree, TCS and Just Dial.

The top gainers from the Nifty are UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Vedanta. Tata Motors gained after Citi maintained buy on the stock.

The top losers include Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Auto, BPCL and TCS. Zee Entertainment along with Sun TV Network shed 1-2 percent after Trai set new rules on tariff framework.

The most active stocks are Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Tata Consultancy Services.

Adani Green, Adani Gas, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Bajaj Finance and NMDC hit new 52-week high on NSE while Bharat Road Network, GNFC, Cox & Kings and NDTV hit new 52-week low.

About 1445 shares have advanced, 627 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.