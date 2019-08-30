App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Hindalco; Bata hist new 52-week high, IT drags

Stocks which have moved the most with respect to volumes are YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, GRUH Finance, Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, Vedanta, JSPL, Adani Power, SBI, Tata Steel, DLF and PNB among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Indian stock market is trading flat with Sensex shedding 45 points at 37,023 mark while the Nifty is down 15 points and is trading at 10,932 level.

The S&P BSE Metal index is up a percent led by Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel and Vedanta.

Nifty FMCG added half a percent, the top gainers include United Spirits, Tata Global Beverage, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur India and Emami.

Close

IT stocks are trading on a negative note led by Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, HCL Tech, Infosys, Birlasoft and Tata Elxsi.

related news

From the media space, the top losers are DEN Networks, Sun Tv Network, Dish TV, UFO Moviez and PVR.

India VIX is up 0.37 percent and is trading at 16.49.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Hindalco, Vedanta, Tata Steel, GAIL India and JSW Steel while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

The top gainers from the BSE include CreditAccess Grameen, Adani Green Energy, Bombay Burmah, NLC India, Delat Corp, NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jubilant Life, CESC and Adani Enterprises among others.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC and State Bank of India.

Among the Nifty50 names, 20 stocks advanced while 30 declined.

98 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Godrej Industries among others while Bata India, Petronet LNG and HDFC AMC hit 52-week high.

Stocks which have moved the most with respect to volumes are YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, GRUH Finance, Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, Vedanta, JSPL, Adani Power, SBI, Tata Steel, DLF and PNB among others.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.