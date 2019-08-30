D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Hindalco; Bata hist new 52-week high, IT drags

Indian stock market is trading flat with Sensex shedding 45 points at 37,023 mark while the Nifty is down 15 points and is trading at 10,932 level.

The S&P BSE Metal index is up a percent led by Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel and Vedanta.

Nifty FMCG added half a percent, the top gainers include United Spirits, Tata Global Beverage, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur India and Emami.

IT stocks are trading on a negative note led by Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, HCL Tech, Infosys, Birlasoft and Tata Elxsi.

From the media space, the top losers are DEN Networks, Sun Tv Network, Dish TV, UFO Moviez and PVR.

India VIX is up 0.37 percent and is trading at 16.49.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Hindalco, Vedanta, Tata Steel, GAIL India and JSW Steel while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

The top gainers from the BSE include CreditAccess Grameen, Adani Green Energy, Bombay Burmah, NLC India, Delat Corp, NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jubilant Life, CESC and Adani Enterprises among others.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC and State Bank of India.

Among the Nifty50 names, 20 stocks advanced while 30 declined.

98 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Godrej Industries among others while Bata India, Petronet LNG and HDFC AMC hit 52-week high.

Stocks which have moved the most with respect to volumes are YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, GRUH Finance, Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, Vedanta, JSPL, Adani Power, SBI, Tata Steel, DLF and PNB among others.