you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine after rise in China factory activity; RIL, ITC, ONGC top gainers

India VIX is down 9.88 and is trading at 64.79 level.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Indian stock market continues trading in the green tracking its Asian peers. Sensex is up 1,137.71 points or 4.00% at 29578.03, and the Nifty up 342.50 points or 4.14% at 8623.60.

The Metal index jumped almost 6 percent after factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, official data showed.

Capture

Close

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record low of 35.7 in February.

The top gainers included Steel Authority of India which surged 14 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 23.40 per share.

The other gainers included Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel and NALCO.

292 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Future Lifestyle Fashion, Future Retail, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, Cummins India, M&M Financial Services, Apollo Hospitals, Havell India and City Union Bank among others.

On the other hand, 311 stocks hit lower circuit of BSE including Future Lifestyle Fashion, Future Retail and IIFL Holdings among others.

ONGC, ITC and Reliance Industries are the top gainers adding 6-7 percent each in the afternoon session while IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance are the top losers.

The most active shares included Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.



Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 02:36 pm

