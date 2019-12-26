D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks rise led by Tata Steel, JSW Steel; RIL most active, Rane Madras zooms 20%

The Indian stock market is trading flat in early morning trade on December 26 with Sensex down 9.32 points at 41451.94 while the Nifty shed 4.90 points and is trading at 12209.60.

Nifty Metal is trading in the green led by JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Zinc.

The Pharma index is trading in the red. The top losers include Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

From the banking space, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and J&K Bank shed a percent.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space include Indiabulls Ventures which jumped 2 percent followed by Edelweiss Financial Services, AGL, Emami and Endurance Technologies.

The top midcap losers are Ipca Labs, ICICI Securities, Syngene International, City Union Bank and Union Bank of India.

Rane Madras and Rane Brakes spiked 13-18 percent in the morning trade while Infibeam Avenue, Rane Holdings and Sterling Tools are the other gainers.

The top gainers from the Nifty are JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Eicher Motors. The top losers include Dr Reddy's Labs, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel and ONGC.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, BPCL and YES Bank.

About 872 shares have advanced, 583 shares declined, and 95 shares are unchanged.