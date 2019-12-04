D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks rebound led by JSPL, Tata Steel; Tata Motors jumps 7%

The Indian stock market is trading on a positive note in a volatile trade with Sensex up 84.88 points or 0.21 percent at 40760.33, and the Nifty gained 24.20 points at 12018.40.

Metal stocks have rebounded with the index adding over a percent led by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Vedanta, NMDC and Coal India.

Nifty PSU Bank is up over a percent led by Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, J&K Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank among others.

Bank Nifty added close to a percent led by ICICI Bank which jumped over 3 percent hitting new record high followed by YES Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

Nifty IT is up 1.5 percent, the top performers being Mindtree, Hexaware Tech, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Oil & gas stocks are down with Reliance Industries, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation being the top losers.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Tata Motors, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries while the top losers included Larsen & Toubro, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Coal India.

The most active stocks included YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Larsen & Toubro.

About 1147 shares have advanced, 1160 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.