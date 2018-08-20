D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks outshine with Tata Steel & JSPL up 2%; RIL, ONGC gain, Tata Motors up 4%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading strong with the Nifty up 85 points and trading at 11,555. The Sensex on the other hand jumped 361 points and is trading at 38,309.

At 14:41 hrs, Nifty infra is the outperforming all other indices, up close to 3 percent led by Larsen & Toubro which zoomed close to 7 percent and Idea Cellular jumped close to 5 percent. These are followed by GMR Infra, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, Reliance Power and Tata Power.

From the auto space, Bajaj Auto and Bharat Forge is up 2.5 percent followed by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and TVS Motor Company.

The Energy index is also up over 1.5 percent with gains from ONGC which spiked 3 percent followed by Reliance Industries and HPCL.

Metal stocks continues to shine with the index up 2 percent led by Welspun Corp which zoomed 8 percent while Tata Steel, SAIL and NALCO added 2 percent each. The other gainers include Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power.

Larsen & Toubro, up close to 7 percent ahead of its Board meet along with ONGC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Vedanta are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Infosys, L&T, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

The top BSE gainers are HCC, Welspun Corp, Tata Steel, PTC India Financial and Larsen & Toubro.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, DHFL, Divis Labs, GSK Pharma, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, Indiabulls Ventures, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, PAGE Industries and Yes Bank are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1005 stocks advancing, 726 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1470 stocks advanced, 1234 declined and 170 remained unchanged.

