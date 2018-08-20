App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks outshine with Tata Steel & JSPL up 2%; RIL, ONGC gain, Tata Motors up 4%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1005 stocks advancing, 726 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1470 stocks advanced, 1234 declined and 170 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices are trading strong with the Nifty up 85 points and trading at 11,555. The Sensex on the other hand jumped 361 points and is trading at 38,309.

At 14:41 hrs, Nifty infra is the outperforming all other indices, up close to 3 percent led by Larsen & Toubro which zoomed close to 7 percent and Idea Cellular jumped close to 5 percent. These are followed by GMR Infra, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, Reliance Power and Tata Power.

From the auto space, Bajaj Auto and Bharat Forge is up 2.5 percent followed by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and TVS Motor Company.

The Energy index is also up over 1.5 percent with gains from ONGC which spiked 3 percent followed by Reliance Industries and HPCL.

related news

Metal stocks continues to shine with the index up 2 percent led by Welspun Corp which zoomed 8 percent while Tata Steel, SAIL and NALCO added 2 percent each. The other gainers include Hindalco IndustriesJSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power.

Larsen & Toubro, up close to 7 percent ahead of its Board meet along with ONGC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Vedanta are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Infosys, L&T, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

The top BSE gainers are HCC, Welspun Corp, Tata Steel, PTC India Financial and Larsen & Toubro.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, DHFL, Divis Labs, GSK Pharma, Godrej ConsumerHindustan Unilever, Indiabulls Ventures, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, PAGE Industries and Yes Bank are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1005 stocks advancing, 726 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1470 stocks advanced, 1234 declined and 170 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.