D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks outshine led by JSPL, Tata Steel; Tata Motors up 3%, pharma drags

The Indian stock market is trading on a handsome note with Sensex and Bank Nifty hitting new record highs. Sensex is up 290.82 points or 0.71 percent at 41229.54, while the Nifty jumped 81.60 points and is trading at 12135.60.

Nifty Metal is the outprforming sector, up close to 3 percent after US President Donald Trump approved trade deal with China. The top gainers included JSPL which spiked over 6 percent followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper and NALCO.

The IT index added over a percent led by NIIT Tech which jumped 6 percent followed by Just Dial, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on Tech Mahindra with target at Rs 850 per share. It expects FY20 revenue growth at 6.7 percent and FY21 at 8-10 percent against 4.2 percent in FY19. It is of the view that with improving margin, earnings growth could be even better adding that valuation are cheap at current levels.

From the banking space, the top gainers included Punjab National Bank, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Federal Bank. The other gainers are Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank.

However, Nifty Pharma shed half a percent dragged by Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Divis Laboratories.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and JSW Steel while the top losers include GAIL India, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bharti Infratel and Titan Company.

The most active stocks are HDFC, Tata Steel, TCS, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

About 1200 shares have advanced, 912 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.