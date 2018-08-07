D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks outshine led by Hindalco; TVS Motor spikes 3% ahead of results, M&M hits new 52-week high

Moneycontrol News

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note, hitting new record high at opening with the Sensex up 44 points at 37,736 while the Nifty is up 15 points at 11, 402 in the morning trade.

The Nifty metal index is outperforming the broader indices, up over 1 percent led by Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power. The other metal gainers include Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Coal India and Hindustan Zinc.

From the auto space, TVS Motor jumped 3 percent while Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bosch are the other gainers.

From the Nifty infra space, Adani Power tanked 7 percent while Adani Ports is down 3 percent. On the other hand, Reliance Communications and Interglobe Aviation have added close to 2 percent each.

Media stocks are also buzzing this Tuesday morning led by EROS International Media which jumped 6 percent while Hathway Cable added 2 percent.

The top NSE gainers included Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech and Asian Paints.

The most active stocks are Hindalco, Reliance Industries, HDFC AMC, State Bank of India and Adani Power.

The top BSE gainers are Vakrangee which zoomed 16 percent followed by Parag Milk, EROS International, Welspun India and Kwality.

The top BSE losers are Avanti Feeds, Adani Power, Firstsource Solutions, Max Financial Services and Adani Ports.

Havells India, Indiabulls Ventures, Mahindra & Mahindra and Jubilant Foodworks are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, Gammon Infra, Tejas Networks and Jyoti Structures are some of the stocks which have hit fresh 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 942 stocks advancing, 640 declining and 472 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1077 stocks advanced, 626 declined and 78 remained unchanged.

