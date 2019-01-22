D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks melt with JSPL down 5%; Zee Entertainment falls, Sun Pharma gains

The Indian stock market has further slipped into the red in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 84 points, trading at 10,877 while the Sensex fell 256 points and was trading at 36,322.

At 12:30 hrs, Nifty Metal was the underperforming sector, down over 2.5 percent dragged by JSPL which dipped 5 percent followed by JSW Steel and Tata Steel which shed 3 percent each. The other losers were SAIL, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc.

Auto stocks were also trading lower with loses from Ashok Leyland which fell over 3 percent followed by TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki.

From the media space, the top losers were Zee Entertainment, Zee Media, Dish TV, UFO Moviez and Network18.

Nifty Pharma was however up 1 percent led by gains from Sun Pharma which jumped 5 percent followed by Glenmark Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

The top gainers from NSE included Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL India, HPCL and BPCL while the top losers included M&M, Vedanta, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and HCL Tech.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Odisha Cement and IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

111 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Ashok Leyland, Coal India, Dena Bank, Finolex Cables, Gateway Distriparks, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Tata Steel and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 419 stocks advancing and 1229 declining while 406 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 696 stocks advanced, 1555 declined and 129 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.