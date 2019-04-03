D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks gain with Tata Steel up 2%; BPCL down 3%, HCL Tech hits 52-week high

Sensex and Nifty continues to trade in the green but is off the high point of the day with Nifty trading at 11,732, up 19 points while the Sensex has added 107 points and is trading at 39,164.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up over 1.5 percent led by gains from DLF and Godrej Properties which jumped 3 percent each followed by Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate and Oberoi Realty.

Selective metal stocks are buzzing in this afternoon session with gains from SAIL which spiked 4 percent followed by Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc and Jindal Steel & Power.

Media stocks are trading in the red with loses from Inox Leisure which is down 2 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, Hathway Cable and Sun TV Network.

Nifty Energy shed half a percent dragged by BPCL and HPCL which shed 3 percent each followed by GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC. Heavyweight Reliance Industries is trading flat.

India VIX moved up by 3.37 percent at 18.69 levels.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are SAIL and DHFL which gained 3 percent each followed by Honeywell Automation, Supreme Industries, Godrej Properties and Castrol India. The top losers are Amara Raja Batteries, JSW Energy, GMR Infra and ICICI Securities.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Kamdhenu which zoomed 18 percent followed by Bharat Road Network, Zuari Agro, Jayant Agro and JP Associates. The top losers are Steel Exchange India, Ruchi Soya, LEEL Electricals and JP Infratech.

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 5 percent followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCL Tech and Maruti Suzuki while BPCL, IOC, GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro and Zee Entertainment are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, HDFC and State Bank of India.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Siemens, Muthoot Finance, Pidilite Industries and Varun Beverages hit 52-week high on NSE while Vodafone Idea, Petron Engineering and Reliance Communications hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 865 stocks advanced and 823 declined while 395 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,169 stocks advanced, 1,140 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

