App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks gain with Tata Steel up 2%; BPCL down 3%, HCL Tech hits 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 865 stocks advanced and 823 declined while 395 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,169 stocks advanced, 1,140 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Sensex and Nifty continues to trade in the green but is off the high point of the day with Nifty trading at 11,732, up 19 points while the Sensex has added 107 points and is trading at 39,164.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up over 1.5 percent led by gains from DLF and Godrej Properties which jumped 3 percent each followed by Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate and Oberoi Realty.

Selective metal stocks are buzzing in this afternoon session with gains from SAIL which spiked 4 percent followed by Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc and Jindal Steel & Power.

Media stocks are trading in the red with loses from Inox Leisure which is down 2 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, Hathway Cable and Sun TV Network.

related news

Nifty Energy shed half a percent dragged by BPCL and HPCL which shed 3 percent each followed by GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC. Heavyweight Reliance Industries is trading flat.

India VIX moved up by 3.37 percent at 18.69 levels.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are SAIL and DHFL which gained 3 percent each followed by Honeywell Automation, Supreme Industries, Godrej Properties and Castrol India. The top losers are Amara Raja Batteries, JSW Energy, GMR Infra and ICICI Securities.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Kamdhenu which zoomed 18 percent followed by Bharat Road Network, Zuari Agro, Jayant Agro and JP Associates. The top losers are Steel Exchange India, Ruchi Soya, LEEL Electricals and JP Infratech.

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 5 percent followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCL Tech and Maruti Suzuki while BPCL, IOC, GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro and Zee Entertainment are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, HDFC and State Bank of India.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Siemens, Muthoot Finance, Pidilite Industries and Varun Beverages hit 52-week high on NSE while Vodafone Idea, Petron Engineering and Reliance Communications hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 865 stocks advanced and 823 declined while 395 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,169 stocks advanced, 1,140 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #BPCL #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #HCL Tech #HPCL #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #Tata Steel

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ethiopian 737 Pilots Followed Boeing Guidelines Before Crash: Report

WhatsApp Now Lets You Control Who Can Add You to a Group: Everything Y ...

How a Waiter Helped Recover Israel's Classified Documents of Weapons D ...

Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on ...

BJP, TMC Fighting a Different Battle in Kolkata Markets, As Poll Merch ...

Less Than 15 Aircraft of Cash-starved Jet Airways Currently Operationa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

People Desperate to Flee Brunei, as the Islamic Nation Introduces Ston ...

1971 War Hero Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw Remembered on 105th Birth Annive ...

PM Modi says Congress manifesto 'Will Deliver' is full of lies

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Triple talaq debate divides women and men in western Uttar Pradesh

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top stocks that boosted Nifty's record run

Jet Airways shares slump 4% as it grounds more planes

Supreme Court decision against RBI’s February 12 circular a setback, ...

Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir all about Hindu versus Muslim ...

Brexit crisis: Theresa May seeks further delay to 12 April deadline to ...

P Chidambaram is wrong to compare Ayushman Bharat with NYAY; there are ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

RAW is an objective edge-of-the-seat thriller, it is not jingoistic or ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Alia Bhatt or Sonam Kapoor, who stole the thunder in the sexy metallic ...

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.