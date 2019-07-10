App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:29 AM IST

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks fall led by JSW Steel, Tata Steel; Tata Motors falls 3%

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Coal India, Titan Company, Zee Entertainment and Wipro while the top losers are JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty down 27 points and is trading at 11,528 level while the Sensex shed 83 points and is trading at 38,646 level.

Nifty Infra is down over a percent dragged by Interglobe Aviation which tanked over 10 percent followed by Adani Power, CG Power, NCC, NBCC, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Infra and Siemens.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and NALCO.

From the auto space, Tata Motors is down over 3 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Forge and Bajaj Auto.

However, Nifty Media is trading in the green led by DEN Networks, PVR, Zee Entertainment, TV Today Network and Hathway Cable.

India VIX is up 0.66 percent and is trading at 13.78 levels.

The most active stocks are TCS, Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company and YES Bank.

155 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including KPIT Technologies, GSS Infotech, McNally Bharat Engineering, McLeod Russel, SITI Networks, Tata Motors (DVR), Chennai Petro, Hindustan Zinc, G M Breweries, MMTC and Sun TV Network among others.

761 stocks advanced and 888 declined while 431 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 895 stocks advanced, 1076 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:29 am

