Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks fall led by JSPL, HPCL down 4%; Titan hits 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 688 stocks advancing and 1011 declining while 383 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1008 stocks advanced, 1378 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices continue trading flat with Nifty shedding 10 points, trading at 11,522 whereas Sensex is up 25 points, trading at 38,389.

At 1211 hours, Nifty Media is the underperforming sector, down over 2 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment that shed 4 percent followed by Dish TV, Network18, PVR and EROS International Media.

Oil & gas stocks continue trading in the red, down 1 percent with losses from BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

Nifty PSE is also down over 2 percent dragged by NMDC, SAIL, Oil India, PFC, Bharat Electronics and NTPC.

Selective metal stocks are down in this afternoon session led by Jindal Steel and Power which is down 3 percent followed by NMDC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindustan Copper.

However, Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector led by Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Prestige Estates and Oberoi Realty.

From the IT space, the top gainers are Infosys that added over 2 percent followed by Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech and Wipro.

The top Nifty gainers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, Wipro, Hindalco Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, IOC, HPCL, BPCL, and NTPC.

The most active stocks were Jubilant Life Sciences that shed 6 percent followed by Infosys, Axis Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Reliance Industries.

Axis Bank, Refex Industries, Titan Company, IPCA Laboratories, UPL and Alok Industries have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 688 stocks advancing and 1,011 declining while 383 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,008 stocks advanced, 1,378 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 01:24 pm

