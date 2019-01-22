D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks fall led by Hindustan Zinc; Ashok Leyland hits new 52-week low, pharma gains

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a negative note in this morning session with the Nifty50 down 41 points, trading at 10,920 while the Sensex shed 127 points and was trading at 36,451.

At 10:45 hrs, Nifty Metal was down over a percent dragged by Tata Steel, JAPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc.

Auto stocks were also trading lower with loses from Ashok Leyland which fell over 3 percent followed by TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

Nifty Pharma was however up close to a percent led by gains from Sun Pharma which jumped 3 percent followed by Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank and PAGE Industries.

The top gainers from NSE included Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL, HPCL and Indiabulls Housing Finance while the top losers included M&M< Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Odisha Cement and IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

68 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Ashok Leyland, Coal India, Dena Bank, Finolex Cables, Gateway Distriparks, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Tata Steel and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 511 stocks advancing and 1036 declining while 498 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 572 stocks advanced, 945 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.