D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks fall dragged by Hindalco, JSPL; RIL recovers, SBI gains

Dalal Street is witnessing a cat and mouse game as the market has recovered with the Nifty50 adding 2 points, trading at 10,318 while the Sensex has shed 14 points at 34,362.

Nifty metal is the biggest underperformer, down 3.5 percent dragged by NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel and Power which are down 5-6 percent followed by Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Realty stocks are also down dragged by Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills, Unitech and Suntech Realty.

Auto stocks are weak in the morning session with loses from Motherson Sumi Systems, Exide Industries, MRF and TVS Motor Company.

Oil & gas stocks are up led by HPCL which jumped 6 percent followed by BPCL, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC. Reliance Industries is up 1 percent after trading in the red.

Bank Nifty is trading in the green with gains from ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and YES Bank.

Pharma stocks are trading in the red as Aurobindo Pharma, GSK Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Cadila Healthcare shed 1-2 percent.

From the BSE midcap space, Edelweiss Financial, NALCO, IIFL Holdings and Godrej Properties are the top losers.

Goa Carbon, down 15 percent followed by IL&FS Engineering, IL&FS Transport and GATI are the top losers from the BSE smallcap space.

The top NSE gainers include names like HPCL, BPCL, IOC, YES Bank and GAIL India.

The top NSE losers are Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Wipro and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL and HPCL.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday morning.

On the other hand, 352 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, AU Small Finance, Bajaj Auto, BEML, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Century Textiles, CG Power, Dish TV, eClerx Services, Edelweiss Financial, Future Consumer, GIC Housing, Godrej Industries, Godrej Properties, GSPL, IDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, United Spirits and Piramal Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 518 stocks advancing, 1101 declining and 438 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 661 stocks advanced, 1184 declined and 101 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.