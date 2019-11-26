D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks drag led by JSW Steel; Zee Entertainment falls 6%, Airtel slips

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note but is of the high point of the day with Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh record highs in the morning session.

Sensex is up 42.18 points or 0.1 percent at 40931.41, and the Nifty gained 3.2 points or 0.03 percent at 12077.

Nifty Metal is down close to a percent dragged by JSW Steel, MOIL, SAIL, Vedanta, NMDC, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Copper.

Infra stocks are also under pressure, the top losers being Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel which are down 3-6 percent followed by DLF, Interglobe Aviation, Grasim Industries and Power Grid among others.

Nifty Pharma added half a percent led by Biocon, Lupin, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma.

Bank Nifty hit fresh record high in the morning session led by YES Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The top gainers from Nifty index are YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel and Titan Company while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks included Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Aavas Financiers, Jubilant Foodworks, Divis Laboratories, Dr. Reddys Laboratories and Adani Green Energy have hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Industries hit fresh record high.

About 1027 shares have advanced, 1035 shares declined, and 126 shares are unchanged.