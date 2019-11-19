D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks drag, JSPL down 2%; Airtel, Vodafone Idea jump 5-25%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Sensex up 119.44 points or 0.3 percent at 40403.63, and the Nifty gained 31.80 points at 11916.30.

Nifty Infra is up 1 percent led by Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel which jumped over 5 percent each followed by Grasim Industries.

Vodafone Idea zoomed 25 percent after telecom operators Bharti Airtel along with Vodafone Idea decided to raise tariff from December 1.

Bank Nifty is up half a percent led by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.

However, metal along with FMCG stocks are trading in the red. The top losers from the FMCG space included Dabur India, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever and United Breweries.

The top losers from the metal space are Jindal Steel and Power, Vedanta, NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers included Zee Entertainment, TCS, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks included SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

About 973 shares have advanced, 883 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

Essel Propack, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, CreditAccess Grameen, Ipca Labs, Bajaj Finserv and Alkem Labs have hit new 52-week high on the NSE.