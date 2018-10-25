D-Street Buzz: Metal, PSU banks fall the most led by Hindalco, SBI; realty stocks drag

Tracking weak global cues, the Indian benchmark indices continues to remain weak in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 98 points, trading at 10,126 while the Sensex shed 331 points at 33,702.

Nifty metal is down 2.5 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, JSPL, JSW Steel, Vedanta, SAIL and NMDC.

PSU banks are also down with loses from State Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries is down close to 2 percent followed by BPCL and HPCL.

However, IT sector is the only space in green led by Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and KPIT Tech.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are SJVN, NLC India and Gruh Finance, while the top losers include L&T Finance Holdings, Dewan Housing Finance and Edelweiss Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Tamil Nadu Petroproducts, DFM Foods and Adhunik Industries. The top losers are MCX India and Infibeam.

The top gainers from NSE include Wipro, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The top losers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks are Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

203 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, CG Power, CONCOR, Dixon Technologies, Edelweiss Financial, Gammon Infrastructure, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Motors, Unitech and Welspun Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 378 stocks advancing, 1286 declining and 394 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 638 stocks advanced, 1616 declined and 108 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.