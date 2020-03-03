D-Street Buzz: Metal, pharma stocks outshine; volumes of Indoco Remedies surge

The Indian stock market has regained some lost ground with Sensex up 411.09 points or 1.08 percent at 38555.11, and the Nifty jumped 151.50 points at 11284.30.

The rally in the equity market has been boosted by RBI's statement on coronavirus and talks of relief measures by major economies and a scheduled conference call by G7 finance ministers.

Metals along with the pharma sector are the outperforming sector, up over 4 percent each. The top gainers from the metal space included Vedanta which spiked over 7 percent followed by Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries which jumped 6 percent each.

US Vice President Mike Pence on March 2 said, "Drugs to treat the novel coronavirus could be available by this summer or fall."

The top pharma gainers included Biocon, Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma.

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer surged almost 16 percent in the morning trade to hit their all-time high level of Rs 4,929.85 after reports emerged that its parent company in the US identified certain antiviral compounds it had in development that have the potential to inhibit coronaviruses.

India VIX was down 1.98 percent and was trading at 24.7 level.

According to the ICICIdirect report, volatility has seen a surge from 10 percent to 25 percent already. It is expected to see a cool-off from 30 percent, which should ideally form the market bottom.

The top gainers included Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel while the top losers included Bajaj Auto, YES Bank and ITC.

The most active stocks included State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank.

31 stocks hit new 52-week high on the BSE including Metropolis Healthcare, Pfizer, Deepak Nitrite and Atul among others.

227 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE including Union Bank India, Karur Vysya Bank, Bank of India, Kalpataru Power, Dalmia Bharat, CESC, Exide Industries, V-Guard Industries, Elgi Equipments and Raymond among others.

About 1110 shares have advanced, 1146 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included Indoco Remedies which surged 20 percent and hit upper circuit. There were pending buy orders of 2,072 shares, with no sellers available. It was trading with volumes of 16,590 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,449 shares, an increase of 272.93 percent.

Pfizer share price was up over 4 percent. It was trading with volumes of 47,197 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,567 shares, an increase of 2,911.93 percent.

Share price of eClerx Services Limited jumped over 5 percent. The stock was trading with volumes of 182,300 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,256 shares, an increase of 14,414.33 percent.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

